How to watch No. 16 Purdue vs. No. 2 Auburn

No. 16 Purdue (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will face No. 2 Auburn (10-1) in Birmingham, Alabama Saturday in the first installment of a two-year, quasi-home-and-home agreement. The return game will be played in Gainbridge Fieldhouse next season.





The Tigers may be without star forward Johni Broome after the senior injured his shoulder earlier this week. A win would make the SEC contenders 6-1 in Quad 1 games.





If the Boilermakers can force the upset, it would be a boon to a squad that went scoreless for seven minutes in a second half disappearing act in Purdue's 70-66 loss to No. 12 Texas A&M last week.







