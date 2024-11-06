How to watch: Northern Kentucky at Purdue

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue will host Northern Kentucky Friday night in Purdue's second game of the season

Purdue's season got off to a good start with a 90-73 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Monday night.



Matt Painter and his Boilermakers will try to carry that over into the second game of the season as it continues its three-plus year undefeated non-conference streak.



Northern Kentucky and head coach Darrin Horn is coming off a 74-62 loss on the road to Florida State.



Northern Kentucky held the Seminoles to 4 of 22 three-point shooting but couldn't overcome turning the ball 22 times.



It'll be a good test for a Purdue team that thrived from the three-point line in its first game, making 11 of 26 attempts, but Purdue had its own turnover concerns with 16, including a combined 10 turnovers between point guard Braden Smith and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn.





Purdue's rotation is featuring four true freshmen currently and getting them up to game speed is one of Matt Painter's most difficult tasks. These early games offer a great opportunity for them to play, but Purdue doesn't have long before the schedule picks up.



Purdue has Northern Kentucky Friday and Yale on Monday, then, Alabama will make its way up to Mackey Arena for a showdown with potential top-5 implications on November 15th.







Northern Kentucky will be a good challenge for Purdue. Northern Kentucky has the 21st most minutes continuity coming into the season. (They returned a lot of guys that play.)



That stands in contrast with a Purdue team that's trying to introduce five new players to the rotation. The results have been mixed through two exhibitions and one regular season game. Painter just made the news official that he would not be redshirting big man Raleigh Burgess. The Ohio native joins a collection of big men that features fellow true freshman, Daniel Jacobsen, Will Berg, and Caleb Furst.







