When, Where, How to Watch:

When: 12:00 PM EST

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Our New Dictator, THE PEACOCK

Radio: 96.5

Coaching Matchup:

Purdue

Ryan Walters, 2-4 All-Time Record

Ohio State:

Ryan Day, 50-6 All-TIme Record

Series History:

Ohio State leads the series head-to-head with 41 wins to 15 losses. Of the last seven matchups, Purdue has beaten the Buckeyes three times, including the blowout victory over Ohio State in 2018. In the last matchup, Ohio State won 59 to 31 during the 2021 campaign.

Betting trends:

Ohio State -19.5, O/U 49

Weather:

High of 60*, Mostly Cloudy, 70% Chance of Rain



