When, Where, How to Watch:

When: 3:30 PM

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Our New Dictator, THE PEACOCK

Radio: 96.5

Coaching Matchup:

Purdue

Ryan Walters, 2-3 All-Time Record

Iowa:

Kirk Ferentz, 202-137, All-Time Record

Series History:

Purdue leads the all-time series with 50 wins to 40 losses. Iowa won the last matchup in 2022 with a 24 to 3 victory. Before the 2022 loss, Purdue had won 4 of the last five games against Iowa, including the upset when Iowa was ranked in the top 5.

Betting trends:

Iowa -2.5, O/U 38.5

Weather:

High of 58*, Sunny, Slight Winds



