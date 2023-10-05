How to Watch: Purdue (2-3) at Iowa (4-1)
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: 3:30 PM
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa
TV: Our New Dictator, THE PEACOCK
Radio: 96.5
Coaching Matchup:
Purdue
Ryan Walters, 2-3 All-Time Record
Iowa:
Kirk Ferentz, 202-137, All-Time Record
Series History:
Purdue leads the all-time series with 50 wins to 40 losses. Iowa won the last matchup in 2022 with a 24 to 3 victory. Before the 2022 loss, Purdue had won 4 of the last five games against Iowa, including the upset when Iowa was ranked in the top 5.
Betting trends:
Iowa -2.5, O/U 38.5
Weather:
High of 58*, Sunny, Slight Winds
Where to Follow us:
Official Twitter account: @boilerupload
Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB
Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals
Official Instagram: Boiler Upload
Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter
Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter
Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter
Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter