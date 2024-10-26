How to watch Purdue at Creighton exhibition game

For the second straight year Purdue will head on the road for an exhibition game to raise money, and for head coach Matt Painter to help prepare his team in a hostile environment. Purdue lost an overtime game at Arkansas last season.



Now it stares down a top-15 Creighton team returning one of the nation's best big men, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and an experienced roster around him.



For Purdue, this game will be an invaluable first taste of college basketball for a team that has brought in five true freshmen, with at least three of them likely to play major minutes for a team that is looking to win its third straight Big Ten Conference Championship.





Along with the addition of freshmen, Purdue will be trying to move on after losing program stalwarts, Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis, an impact transfer Lance Jones, and the 2X National Player of the Year Zach Edey.



The team has turned the keys over to junior, Braden Smith, as he makes a play for his own Player of the Year campaign. The Big Ten Pre-season Player of the Year will be joined by junior Fletcher Loyer and sophomore Trey Kaufman-Renn in the starting lineup.



The rest of how Purdue's rotation remains a mystery with Myles Colvin and Camden Heide primed for break outs, and a trio of intriguing freshmen that should make a place for themselves in the rotation. This will be a good first test and experiment as Creighton enters the season as a potential Final Four team after losing in the Sweet 16 to Tennessee last year.



With the game being an exhibition game, the game will be streamed by Creighton and available for purchase at the link below.





