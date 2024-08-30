in other news
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: 12:00 PM EST
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 96.5
Coaching Matchup:
Purdue: Ryan Walters
Coaching record:4-8
Coaching record at Purdue: 4-8
Record against Indiana State: 0-0
Indiana State: Curt Mallory
Coaching record: 20-47
Coaching record at Indiana State: 20-47
Record against Purdue: 0-1
Series History:
Purdue has, unsurprisingly, dominated the all-time series between the two Indiana programs. A 56-0 rout of the Sycamores in 2022 moved the Boilermakers to 6-0 against the FCS counterparts.
Betting trends:
Purdue is a 33.5 point favorite (no moneyline via FanDuel) and the over/under is currently set at 48.5 points.
Weather:
It will be 76 degrees and cloudy around kickoff in West Lafayette tomorrow, with the temperature rising to 81 degrees by the end of the game. There is also a 10% chance of rain throughout the afternoon.
