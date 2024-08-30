Advertisement

Published Aug 30, 2024
How to Watch: Purdue vs. Indiana State
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
When, Where, How to Watch:

When: 12:00 PM EST

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 96.5


Coaching Matchup:

Purdue: Ryan Walters

Coaching record:4-8

Coaching record at Purdue: 4-8

Record against Indiana State: 0-0

Indiana State: Curt Mallory

Coaching record: 20-47

Coaching record at Indiana State: 20-47

Record against Purdue: 0-1


Series History:

Purdue has, unsurprisingly, dominated the all-time series between the two Indiana programs. A 56-0 rout of the Sycamores in 2022 moved the Boilermakers to 6-0 against the FCS counterparts.


Betting trends:

Purdue is a 33.5 point favorite (no moneyline via FanDuel) and the over/under is currently set at 48.5 points.


Weather:

It will be 76 degrees and cloudy around kickoff in West Lafayette tomorrow, with the temperature rising to 81 degrees by the end of the game. There is also a 10% chance of rain throughout the afternoon.

