The last time Purdue played a game at Ryan Field it was Aidan O'Connell getting his first career start in 2019. Now, four years later, Purdue is in a similar position as starting quarterback Hudson Card has been ruled out for today's game. Starting linebacker and leading pass rusher Nic Scourton is also out.

Bennett Meredith will get the start at quarterback for Purdue today. The redshirt freshman transfer from Arizona State has played sparringly against Ohio State and Nebraska, completing two of four passes for 7 yards.

Scourton will be replaced by Khordae Sydnor, who had 4.5 sacks last season but has seen limited time this year.