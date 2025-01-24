Purdue 91, Michigan 64: Postgame Video

Purdue bounced back in a big way on Friday night. After a disastrous second half on Tuesday led to a rare home loss the Boilermakers exploded out of the gate and never looked back in a 91-64 win over Michigan. It was a dominant performance highlighted by Braden Smith's 24 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.
Hear what Smith and others had to say after the game.
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, and Fletcher Loyer
Dusty May
Matt Painter
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.