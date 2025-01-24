Advertisement
Published Jan 24, 2025
Purdue 91, Michigan 64: Postgame Video
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue bounced back in a big way on Friday night. After a disastrous second half on Tuesday led to a rare home loss the Boilermakers exploded out of the gate and never looked back in a 91-64 win over Michigan. It was a dominant performance highlighted by Braden Smith's 24 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Hear what Smith and others had to say after the game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, and Fletcher Loyer

Dusty May

Matt Painter

