The Hudson Card that flashed brilliance across his last two starts in 2023 is the version of Hudson Card that Purdue expects. 526 yards and six scores through the air, as well as 129 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground in wins against Minnesota and Indiana were peak Card performance in year one as a full-time starting signal caller.

The late season surge by the Boilermakers' QB1 gives not only him, but the team as a whole, some momentum heading into year two of the Walters era.

"As a team too, that was a big factor that we were focusing on towards the end of the season, just finish that year strong. We know that momentum can carry into next season," Card said on Thursday.

Card now steps into his second year as the leader of Graham Harrell's Air Raid attack in West Lafayette, where a jump forward is to be expected out of the redshirt senior. That leap could take place on the gridiron, but it has started outside the white lines.

After a year that saw Card deal with nagging injuries, Director of Strength and Conditioning Kiero Small nudged him in the direction of adding weight this off-season, which could potentially lead to increased durability for the dual-threat quarterback.

"That's been a big focus. You know, Coach Ro has been on me about that. I've been doing everything I can to gain weight," Card said. "I'm around 208-ish right now. So I'm probably up about eight pounds from last year. So, just trying to maintain that and then continue to gain weight, if I can."

Card's running ability adds a different element to the Purdue offense, but proved to be a detriment to the Boilermakers quarterback's health in 2023. That same aggressive mentality will remain intact, but he is looking to pull it back a bit in less dire circumstances when presented the opportunity to protect himself.

"I do think that with his athleticism, we try to avoid hits as much as possible. I think naturally playing the position, playing the quarterback position, it's unavoidable. You're going to get hit," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "So I think that the increased weight will definitely help him with durability."