Hudson Card taking steps toward year two jump as Purdue's QB1
The Hudson Card that flashed brilliance across his last two starts in 2023 is the version of Hudson Card that Purdue expects. 526 yards and six scores through the air, as well as 129 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground in wins against Minnesota and Indiana were peak Card performance in year one as a full-time starting signal caller.
The late season surge by the Boilermakers' QB1 gives not only him, but the team as a whole, some momentum heading into year two of the Walters era.
"As a team too, that was a big factor that we were focusing on towards the end of the season, just finish that year strong. We know that momentum can carry into next season," Card said on Thursday.
Card now steps into his second year as the leader of Graham Harrell's Air Raid attack in West Lafayette, where a jump forward is to be expected out of the redshirt senior. That leap could take place on the gridiron, but it has started outside the white lines.
After a year that saw Card deal with nagging injuries, Director of Strength and Conditioning Kiero Small nudged him in the direction of adding weight this off-season, which could potentially lead to increased durability for the dual-threat quarterback.
"That's been a big focus. You know, Coach Ro has been on me about that. I've been doing everything I can to gain weight," Card said. "I'm around 208-ish right now. So I'm probably up about eight pounds from last year. So, just trying to maintain that and then continue to gain weight, if I can."
Card's running ability adds a different element to the Purdue offense, but proved to be a detriment to the Boilermakers quarterback's health in 2023. That same aggressive mentality will remain intact, but he is looking to pull it back a bit in less dire circumstances when presented the opportunity to protect himself.
"I do think that with his athleticism, we try to avoid hits as much as possible. I think naturally playing the position, playing the quarterback position, it's unavoidable. You're going to get hit," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "So I think that the increased weight will definitely help him with durability."
Card has also begun stepping up in the leadership department for the Boilermakers, in more ways that one. Behind Card is a trio of young signal callers fighting for the backup role, with Marcos Davila, Ryan Browne and Bennett Meredith. Browne has benefitted from sitting behind Card, who has helped him along the way.
"He's always been really helpful, to me, a younger guy. Pointing things out, seeing things that I don't see. So I've learned a lot from him. He's been really helpful," Browne said.
Not only have the other quarterbacks seen his leadership firsthand, but the entire roster is rallying around their starting signal caller, in the eyes of Browne.
"Huddy's been the same guy the whole time. I think the biggest thing, it's just been the team coming around him, supporting him a little bit more. You know, last year came in, in the spring and we didn't have a whole lot of time to get to know each other. I feel like everybody's got to know each other a little bit better," Browne said.
That's not the only connection getting stronger, however, as Card and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell have reached a new point in their relationship. Last season, Card wouldn't question his coaches and would attack things based off what he had been told.
Coming into 2024, he has been more vocal in sharing ideas and feedback with Harrell and the staff. The level of trust continues to rise between coach and player as it pertains to Card and Harrell.
"I think that's where you make that big step into year two with the coaching staff. And that's one of the details and stuff within the offense that you kind of gain each other's trust," Card said. "Now I'm able to check runs and even check some pass plays and stuff like that. So it's been fun. I'm just grateful to have coach Harrell to trust me and have that relationship with him."
"I think it's important and it's grown a lot just from the standpoint of, one, he feels a bit more comfortable and confident," Harrell said. "He does a really good job. I really do think of understanding what we're trying to do on each play. I think he sees it through a similar lenses as the coaching staff, and that's important."
Card will have what appears to be an improved offensive line, as well as a new cast of weapons surrounding him this fall, as he aims to take a step forward in his career and reach a new level in year two as a starter.