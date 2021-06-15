Hummel glad to be back in Gold and Black uniform

Rob Hummel didn't try to hide his delight in being back in a Gold and Black uniform. So, when it was announced Tuesday morning that Hummel is the newest member of the TBT's Men of Mackey team, the former Boilermaker star admitted, "I can't wait."

And the opportunity to play with a roster that will be predominantly former Purdue players makes it all the better.

"That was definitely very appealing," said Hummel, who expects to play the stretch 4 power forward position for the team coached by former Boilermaker Ryne Smith. "To get back with some of your old friends probably was going to be the most important thing to get me back into this. To get this group together is very indicative of the the kind of culture that is around Purdue basketball.

"I also look forward to Ryne Smith yelling at me. That will be fun."

Hummel joins former teammate Lewis Jackson and other ex-Boilermakers A.J. Hammons, Evan Boudreaux, Isaac Haas, Jon Octeus, Jacquil Taylor and Kelsey Barlow, who have recently announced they will be playing.



Frank Gaines also returns to the Men of Mackey to add scoring punch out of the backcourt. Gaines played collegiately at Purdue Fort Wayne and led the Italian League in scoring with a 22.3-point average. Two-time NAIA Player of the Year guard Kyle Mangas, a Warsaw, Ind., native, will also be an additional scorer.

"There are guys playing pro ball that are sacrificing their short summers (offseason) to do this, and that is a great commitment on their part," said Hummel, who expects to return to the broadcast booth doing college games this winter.

Hummel admitted that getting back on the court lessens the sting of his 3x3 team failing to qualify for the 2021 Olympics.

"We had a key injury at the wrong time, and it just didn't work out for us," said Hummel, who isn't 100 percent sure his 3x3 playing days are over. "It was really disappointing, though, to not qualify."

Hummel said he also looks forward to playing in front of Purdue fans, who can make the relatively short trip to Columbus, Ohio, when play begins on July 23.

"The year I actually broadcast the event in Columbus, OSU fans were packing the gyms, and the atmosphere was great," Hummel said. "And the games were like, really, really good. Hopefully, we can get a good crowd there.

"That Purdue jersey is special to all of us. And I think when you get to represent your school, represent your coach, play for something and be a part of something bigger than yourself, it's really special."

And, of course, Hummel and teammates would love to win the winner-take-all $1 million prize. To claim that money, the Men of Mackey have to win a total of six games in the 64-team event, surviving three contests the first weekend in game's played at Ohio State's 3,700-seat Covelli Center. They then have to win three more the following weekend in the Elite 8 played in the University of Dayton Arena (13,435).

"I just hope I can play well and not let anyone down," Hummel said. "I couldn't be more excited."