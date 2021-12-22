Purdue needed to add a pass rusher via the portal. And, it got its man on Tuesday with a commitment from Murray State's Scotty Humpich.

"I just felt like it was the perfect fit," Humpich told GoldandBlack.com. "They needed a pass rusher."

Purdue is losing All-American defensive end George Karlaftis a year early to the NFL, and it's likely "LEO" DaMarcus Mitchell won't return for a COVID year in 2022.

Enter Humpich.