Hunter Dickinson cuts his school list to a final seven
Hunter Dickinson, one of the top center prospects within the 2020 class, has begun to focus a greater amount of time into his recruitment. After leading a high-major recruitment since practically his freshman year, the top-30 big man has trimmed his college list to a final seven.
Arguably the most polished center in high school basketball, attaining offers and priority attention from some of the nation’s best has never been a difficult task for the 7-footer. After completing his senior summer on the travel circuit, Dickinson told Rivals.com that Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Providence and Purdue are the seven programs that he has settled upon for where he will attend college next fall.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Florida State: “Coach (Leonard) Hamilton has a great track record for developing his big men.”
Louisville: “Coach (Chris) Mack is great at developing players and using his big men.”
Michigan: “Juwan Howard seems like a great guy and I am very interested in what he is going to do in his first year there and what kind of style he is going to play.”
North Carolina: “I really like Roy Williams. He has a good track record of having big men and a lot of them.”
Notre Dame: “They have been there since the start of my recruitment. Coach (Mike) Brey has made me the number one guy from the beginning.”
Providence: “Coach (Ed) Cooley is one of the best coaches that I have ever met at any level of basketball. I really like the way that he talks about using me in his offense.”
Purdue: “It is a school that has pretty much been there since the start and has made me their number one priority from the jump.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Dickinson has already taken official visits to Louisville, Notre Dame and Purdue, with all three-coming counted towards his junior year which allows for him to take five more official visits, if he deems fit. None have been scheduled but expect for a handful to be set in the coming weeks with the fall months in mind for when he might make such trips.
Earlier in the process, Notre Dame and Purdue were perceived as the top two landing spots for him. Since then and with more programs jumping into his recruitment, selecting a single favorite remains difficult where his official visits could ultimately be the deciding factor for which program he settles upon.
The scuttlebutt surrounding Dickinson is with just how polished he is in the low post. A lefty with impeccable hands and touch around the basket, the lefty can score to the perimeter but is a more than serviceable threat as a 15-foot and in passer that can carve up an opposing defense. He is not an above the rim athlete but rather a skilled and heady center that will impact a high-major program immediately upon his enrollment.