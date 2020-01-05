News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-05 14:02:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Illinois freshman big man will challenge Boilermaker centers

Kofi Cockburn is one of the Big Ten's premier freshmen.
Kofi Cockburn is one of the Big Ten's premier freshmen. (AP)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

More: Purdue schedule and GoldandBlack.com coverage

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With 7-foot-3 Matt Haarms and powerful and wide 260-pounder Trevion Williams, Purdue doesn't often face games in which it may not have a pronounced physical advantage at the center position.

Sunday night at Illinois is one of the exceptions, as the Fighting Illini are anchored by freshman Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot, 290-pound stone wall physically and one of the most formidable presences around the rim in college basketball, let alone the Big Ten.

For Williams, this is the sort of matchup he relishes, he says, power on power.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}