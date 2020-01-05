CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With 7-foot-3 Matt Haarms and powerful and wide 260-pounder Trevion Williams, Purdue doesn't often face games in which it may not have a pronounced physical advantage at the center position.

Sunday night at Illinois is one of the exceptions, as the Fighting Illini are anchored by freshman Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot, 290-pound stone wall physically and one of the most formidable presences around the rim in college basketball, let alone the Big Ten.

For Williams, this is the sort of matchup he relishes, he says, power on power.