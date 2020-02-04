Purdue tipped off this season figuring it had two of the best big men in the Big Ten, and in Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms, it does.

How many other schools out there can claim to have gotten 36-and-20 and 26-and-nine performances from the center position this season, from two different players?

Thing is, though, that the Boilermakers' presumed advantage has been dulled simply because it's particularly difficult in this year's Big Ten for its standouts to, well, stand out.

The Big Ten is loaded with high-quality big men, perhaps more than ever before.