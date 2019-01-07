Ticker
In-state defensive lineman a top Purdue priority

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
Coming off a recruiting cycle in which it signed the state's top two prospects, Purdue will look to take just as big a bite out of the state's 2020 class.

One clear target: Deontae Craig.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive lineman from Culver Academy visited Purdue in December for its bulk junior-visit event.

"They want me to come help continue their rebuild," Craig said. "Coach Brohm is doing a great job already and doing a good job keeping some top in-state recruits home. That's been their message — they want me to come in and make an impact right away."

