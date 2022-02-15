Sam West seems to have picked a sport.

Now, he'll have to pick a school.

It was just this past fall that the multi-sport athlete from Greensburg High School was committed to Alabama.

For baseball.

This fall, he pivoted.

"It happened over time. I got my first offer May of last year, from Iowa State, and I think didn't much of (pursuing football)," West said. "I thought I'd still play baseball. But I started getting more and more interest and thinking about it more, and it wasn't about who I'd get recruited by for football but what I'd have more fun playing, and I thought I'd have more fun playing football."

Soon as West changed his mind, though, and decided to pursue football, he visited Purdue for its home game against Minnesota. He returned later in the season for the home finale against Indiana.