GoldandBlack - In this season of firsts for Purdue, now comes the biggest yet

This is what Jaden Ivey's been waiting the whole season — actually, his whole life — for.

When he and his Purdue teammates open NCAA Tournament play Friday against North Texas as the No. 4 seed in the "South" Regional — the whole event will be held in Indiana, no further south than Bloomington — most of the Boilermaker team will be experiencing its first NCAA Tournament.

Purdue will meet North Texas at 7:25 p.m. Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, with either Villanova or Winthrop waiting in Round 2 should the Boilermakers advance.

Freshmen Ivey, Zach Edey and Ethan Morton obviously have never been, nor has sophomore Isaiah Thompson or redshirt freshmen Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman. Last year's Tournament was canceled and Purdue likely wouldn't have qualified even if it hadn't been.

As has been the case for this Purdue team all year — and in a lot of ways for everyone everywhere — this will all be new.

"It's going to be excitement, this being my first tournament," Ivey said. "Growing up, on the women's side, I've been around the tournament my whole life. Me getting to play in it now, it's going to be fun and exciting. I know I'm going to have those butterflies in my stomach a little bit, but once I get on that court, I'm going to be ready."

Ivey, probably Purdue's foremost live wire, isn't concerned about being over-eager come Friday, whatever time the Boilermakers play.

Coach Matt Painter, though, says that could be a natural issue for a team like the one that's achieved improbable success to this point this season, being as young as it is.

"When you have a lot of guys who haven't been in the Tournament yet, you know there's going to be a lot of anxiousness to get out there and play," Painter said. "You have to keep your emotions in check and do what you did all year."

