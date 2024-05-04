Indiana blew the game open with six runs in the seventh inning and added four more in the top of the ninth to even the series with Purdue at a game apiece with a 10-2 win.

For about six innings on Saturday afternoon Purdue was in line to go for a Sunday sweep against Indiana . The Boilermakers led 1-0 through six and Luke Wagner was throwing a one-hit gem. He had even faced the minimum, as Indiana's only baserunner was erased on a double play.

There was a lot of anticipation in the air as a new attendance record was established at Alexander Field. It was quite the pitcher's duel early on. Keenan Spence Purdue in front 1-0 with a single in the fourth inning that scored Connor Caskenette.

Wagner managed to get the first out of the seventh before everything fell apart. Indiana got a pair of runs on four consecutive singles before Carter Mathison hit a three-run home run to right center to make it 5-1. The Hoosiers would add another run in the inning before Purdue was able to get out of it.

Wagner took his first loss on the season officially, but it was Jackson Dannelley that got tagged for four runs officially in just a third of an inning in the seventh.

Nick Mitchell had a two-run double as part of a four-run ninth inning that put the game out of reach at 10-1. The Boilers did get a consolation run in the ninth on a single from Couper Cornblum, but it was far too late.

Purdue had plenty of chances in the game as it left 10 runners on base. In three different inning it left a pair of runners on base.

Purdue falls to 12-5 on the season and Indiana iimproves to 11-6 to get back within a game of first place. The remaining games in the conference have not been decided with Michigan, Nebraska, and Illinois all in the hunt.

Tomorrow's series finale at 1pm is now a huge game for both teams. The winner gains the tiebreaker advantage in the conference, and Purdue victory would ensure it would be no worse than tied for first place heading into the final two weeks of the season.