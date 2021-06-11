Indiana All-Stars rout Kentucky in Owensboro

The Indiana All-Star Team took Its first step toward what could be another two-game sweep of Kentucky Friday night, with a 93-70 win In Owensboro.

The two teams will meet again Saturday evening at Southport High School, with the girls game at 5 p.m. and the boys to follow, around 7 p.m.

Purdue recruit and Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst went for 12 points and eight rebounds. Teammate, both present and future, Trey Kaufman-Renn scored four points on four shots, and fellow Boilermaker signee Brian Waddell scored two points in 11 minutes, making the only shot he attempted.

Luke Brown led Indiana with 18, while Shamar Avance added 14 and Blake Wesley 13.