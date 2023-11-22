There will be no bowl game on the line this year. For the first time since 2014 neither Indiana nor Purdue will have a bowl game regardless of what happens on Saturday. That doesn't mean that nothing is on the line, however. It is still the Old Oaken Bucket game, and that means state pride is up for grabs.

Both teams enter with a disappointing 3-8 record, but they have both played better in their last few games. Purdue's rushing offnese has been excellent the last two weeks, while Indiana upset Wisconsin and suffered very close losses to Illinois and Michigan State.

The changing landscape of the Big Ten means that nothing is easy next year, but the winner will at least go into the postseason with some positive momentum.