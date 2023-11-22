Indiana at Purdue Preview
There will be no bowl game on the line this year. For the first time since 2014 neither Indiana nor Purdue will have a bowl game regardless of what happens on Saturday. That doesn't mean that nothing is on the line, however. It is still the Old Oaken Bucket game, and that means state pride is up for grabs.
Both teams enter with a disappointing 3-8 record, but they have both played better in their last few games. Purdue's rushing offnese has been excellent the last two weeks, while Indiana upset Wisconsin and suffered very close losses to Illinois and Michigan State.
The changing landscape of the Big Ten means that nothing is easy next year, but the winner will at least go into the postseason with some positive momentum.
|Opponent
|Indiana Hoosiers
|
Time
|
Noon ET
|
TV
|
BTN
|
Streaming
|
Series
|
Purdue leads 76-42-6
|
Last Purdue win
|
30-16 at Indiana on 11/26/2022
|
Last Indiana win
|
44-41 (2OT) at Purdue on 11/30/2019
|
2022 Record
|
4-8, 2-7 Big Ten
|
Bowl Result
|
None
|
Coach
|
Tom Allen (33-48 in sixth year at Indiana)
|
Tickets
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news