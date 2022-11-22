Purdue comes into the final week of the regular season looking for a win in the Old Oaken Bucket Game against arch-rival Indiana. The Boilermakers still have a chance at a share of the Big Ten West title with a win and the Big Ten Championship if Nebraska can knock off Iowa this weekend.

Purdue's opponent is in the exact opposite position. The Hoosiers have struggled mightily after getting out to a 3-0 start to the season. Indiana snapped a seven-game losing streak last week with a win over Michigan State in East Lansing but are still just 4-7 overall and 2-6 during conference play. They are in second to last place in the Big Ten East and tied with Nebraska for 10th in the conference altogether.

Jeff Brohm will try to continue his success in the rivalry as he is 3-1 against Indiana during his tenure at Purdue. The Boilermakers have had Indiana's number since the first meeting between the two schools happened in 1891. Purdue holds an overall record of 75-42-6 in the all-time meetings and 61-32-3 since the start of the Old Oaken Bucket Game (1925).

Purdue has also held an advantage in recent history, with a record of 16-8 over the last 25 years.

Let's take a closer look at how the Hoosiers stack up by the numbers heading into the 96th playing of the Old Oaken Bucket Game: