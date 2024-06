Indiana All-Star week is in full swing in the Hoosier state, with high school prospects playing in Indiana and Kentucky all week long. After the Indiana Juniors defeated the Kentucky Juniors on Sunday, the Indiana Girls Futures Game took place on Monday at Hamilton Southeastern.

The South squad took home a 97-84 victory over the North behind big performances in the first and third quarter to coast down the stretch, while 2026 four-star wing Lola Lampley took home MVP honors.

Four prospects with Purdue offers were in action and Boiler Upload breaks down each of their performances from Monday night.