GoldandBlack - Indiana transfer DL Damarjhe Lewis has committed to Purdue

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Purdue's defensive line got a needed boost with a commitment from Indiana's Damarjhe Lewis on Saturday.

The 6-4, 281-pound Lewis will bolster a tackle spot that needs veteran help. He's the fifth transfer added to the Boilermaker defense since the end of 2020, joining end Joseph Anderson (South Carolina), linebacker OC Brothers (Auburn) and cornerbacks Jamari Brown (Kentucky) and C.J. McWilliams (Florida). Anderson and Brothers took part in Purdue spring drills. Brown and McWilliams have yet to arrive on campus.

Lewis will join cousin Brandon Calloway, who is an incoming defensive back recruit in the Class of 2021 for Purdue.

Lewis, who entered the portal in April, was a true freshman in 2020. He didn't play last season. A three-star recruit coming out of Griffin, Ga., Lewis initially committed to Auburn. He also had scholarship offers from the likes of Penn State, Tennessee and Florida State, among others.

Purdue was set to add Air Force transfer defensive tackle George Silvanic but could not complete the process.

Lewis will join a Purdue tackle spot that includes super senior Anthony Watts and juniors Lawrence Johnson and Branson Deen as the three primary options.

Juniors Jeff Marks and KJ Stokes have been bit players throughout their careers. Sophomore Steven Faucheux remains in the mix. And keep an eye on redshirt freshmen Bryce Austin and Greg Hudgins.

