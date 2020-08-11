GoldandBlack - Indianapolis offensive lineman commits to Purdue

Purdue has landed a commitment from newly offered Indianapolis Pike offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa, he announced on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect chose Purdue over offers from Boston College, Wake Forest, Kansas and numerous MAC and academy offers. He's Purdue's third offensive line commit for 2021, all from Indiana. Mooresville's Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanter and Zach Richards were the first two.

More to come ...