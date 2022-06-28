Indianapolis WR Jaron Tibbs tabs Purdue

The Purdue receiver unit got bigger in more ways the one with a commitment from Jaron Tibbs on Tuesday.



The 6-4 product of Cathedral High in Indianapolis is the third wideout to commit to the Boilermakers. He joins TJ McWilliams and Ryne Shackelford.



Tibbs took an official visit to Purdue on June 10. He also visited Iowa last weekend. In addition to Purdue and Iowa, Tibbs had offers from myriad MAC and Ivy League schools.

Tibbs is the fifth commitment from the Indianapolis area, joining McWilliams, Dillon Thieneman, Will Heldt and Winston Berglund.

Tibbs is a key player on a highly touted Cathedral basketball team that is led by big man Xavier Booker, one of the top-rated players in the nation and a talent Purdue is pursuing.



Since Saturday, Purdue has secured six commitments.



Purdue now has 15 commitments in the Class of 2023, with all but two coming in June.

