Iowa City was none too kind to Ryan Walters and Purdue on Saturday evening, as they came out of the Big Ten West clash with a 20-14 defeat at the hands of the Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers struggled in areas that have created cause for concern all year and Iowa jumped on the openings.

Walters gave credit to the way Kirk Ferentz coaches his Hawkeyes, sharing that Iowa did what it was supposed to after all of the mistakes committed by his team on Saturday.

"When you make mistakes, they exploit and capitalize on those and they definitely did," Walters said on Monday.

Graham Harrell's offense looked stagnant for most of the evening outside of two fast paced scoring drives at the end of the first and second half. The group produced a season-low in yards (344) and points (14) in the loss.

At the root of the offensive struggles were Purdue's miscues on first downs, which put them behind the chains against an already stellar Iowa defense.

"To me it was early down negative yardage plays, you know, 1st and ten sacks, 1st and 10 ten TFLs," Walters said. "When we're good on first down, and then playing with pace on second down and get us in a third and manageable to move the chains and then do that over again, that's when we're at our best offensively."

The Boilermakers' allowed six sacks to a team that had just three entering the day and were flagged six times for 45 yards, which attributed to the poor showing from the Air Raid attack. Quarterback Hudson Card also had the worst outing of his young Purdue career, throwing a pair of interceptions and looking hesitant in the pocket all game.

Walters shared that Card took the loss hard and would like to have several plays back, but the Purdue head coach thinks himself and the coaching staff need to make improvements to put him in better positions moving forward.

"I think as a staff, we can also help him out in that area and give him better answers and put him in scenarios where the ball is designed to get out quick," Walters said. "That's one of the things that we've looked at, that we need to adapt and adjust to give our quarterback the best chance to be successful on Saturdays."

Despite everything that went wrong for Purdue on Saturday, the offense still had a chance to win the game, having the ball with less than two minutes left down just six. The sixth sack of the night put a damper on those hopes, but Walters was encouraged by his team's willingness to fight til the end of a frustrating game.

"For as unclean as we played, to have the ball with two minutes left and a chance to go down and win a game, you know, that just speaks to the fight that we had as a team. Just didn't execute at a level high enough to go win that game," Walters said.

Now at 2-4, the Boilermakers have fallen even further behind in the Big Ten West race and are in danger of missing out on a bowl game in Walters' first year at the helm. The rookie head coach isn't naive to where his team sits halfway through the season, but offered some optimism for the rest of the year on Monday.

"In my opinion, our staffs ability to adapt and to adjust to our roster and to who our opponent is throughout the course of the season will be in direct correlation with our success or failures," Walters said. "Had some poignant conversations on Sunday as a staff just about the direction that we need to head in order to close out this, these last six games the right way."