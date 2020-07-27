Training camp--hopefully--will start in less than a month. Before the lid is taken off the 2020 season, let’s take a deep-dive statistical look at Purdue’s strengths and weaknesses.

This is the first of a three-part series examining Purdue's strengths and weaknesses. We are taking a look at the Boilermakers' 2019 statistics on offense, defense and special teams in an effort to examine what the team should do well and what it needs to improve for 2020.

First up: The offense. What did the Boilermakers do well on offense in 2019? What do they need to improve on this fall for a program that has gone 6-12 since that magical win vs. Ohio State on October 20, 2018?