Before the lid is taken off the 2021 season, let’s take a deep-dive statistical look at Purdue’s strengths and weaknesses.

This is the first of a three-part series examining Purdue's strengths and weaknesses. We are taking a look at the Boilermakers' 2020 statistics on offense, defense and special teams in an effort to examine what the team should do well and what it needs to improve for 2021.

First up: The offense. What did the Boilermakers do well on offense in 2020? What do they need to improve on this fall as they look to get back to a bowl?



Keep in mind, Purdue played just six games in a pandemic-shortened season.

