 Inside the numbers | Purdue defense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-10 06:59:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the numbers: Purdue defense

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Inside the numbers--Offense

This is the second of a three-part series examining Purdue's strengths and weaknesses from a statistical standpoint.

We are taking a look at the Boilermakers' 2021 statistics on offense, defense and special teams in an effort to examine what the team should do well and what it needs to improve on in 2022.

Next up: The defense.

Purdue has a ballhawk in safety Cam Allen, who has seven career INTs.
Purdue has a ballhawk in safety Cam Allen, who has seven career INTs. (AP)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}