Before the lid is taken off the 2022 season, let’s take an in-depth statistical look at Purdue’s strengths and weaknesses.

This is the first of a three-part series examining Purdue's strengths and weaknesses. We are taking a look at the Boilermakers' 2021 statistics on offense, defense and special teams in an effort to examine what the team should do well and what it needs to improve for 2022.

First up: The offense. What did the Boilermakers do well on offense in 2021? What do they need to improve on this fall as they look to get back to a bowl?

Keep in mind, Purdue played just six games in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.