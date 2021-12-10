International big man William Berg commits to Purdue

Purdue's search for a big man to add to its 2022 recruiting class is complete, at least for now.

William Berg, the 7-foot-1, 270-pound center from Sweden, committed to the Boilermakers earlier this week, days after he officially visited for the Big Ten opener vs. Iowa.

Berg had narrowed his list to just Purdue and Utah State, the only two schools he officially visited.

“It was a really hard decision, but in the end I see myself developing the most and being able to call that place my home,” Berg said. “Purdue’s culture is amazing and identical to my own values which made the choice a tad bit easier.

“The coaches and the team really showed me that the culture they portray on social media is the one they have in their team.”

He joins guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith and wing Camden Heide among Purdue 2022 commitments, though it's possible Matt Painter and his staff will have to dabble in the transfer market eventually as well.