Iona Prep coach says Sydnor at 'tip of the iceberg with his potential'
I’M COMMITTED TO ......@ionafootball @aboutunyc @alexgleitman @Harlem__Jets @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman @EdOBrien247 @ryanwpatti @the_proedge @prospectnys @Joespags12 pic.twitter.com/K3Fy73bRkv— Khordae Sydnor (@KhordaeS) April 25, 2020
MORE: Purdue 2021 commitments | Purdue 2021 offers
The Purdue 2021 recruiting class continues to grow, with defensive end Khordae Sydnor committing on Saturday.
The Iona (N.Y.) Prep product chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Boston College, Arizona State and Rice, among others. He also had offers from myriad Ivy League schools.
The 6-5, 230-pound Sydnor is Purdue’s seventh commitment in the Class of 2021. The three-star rivals prospect is the first defensive lineman in the class. He's also part of a growing New York City metro area presence on the Boilermaker roster. Wideout Amad Anderson, Jr., and safety Sanoussi Kane are from the region, as is incoming freshman running back Tirek Murphy.
GoldandBlack.com spoke to Iona Prep head coach Joe Spagnolo to get the low down on Sydnor.
GoldandBlack.com: What are some of Khordae’s strengths?
Spagnolo: He’s a legitimate 6-5, 250 pounds. He’s got over an 80-inch wingspan. He’s extremely long and physical at the point of attack. A very cerebral kid. He was a converted quarterback. Over the last 18 months, he has put on approximately 50 pounds and grown five inches. We're just starting to see what he really can do. He is just starting to grow into his body. Last year, he had all the joint pain and all that stuff. So, we kind of had to keep training wheels on and use him when we really needed them. He's worked hard, done a lot of yoga to improve his flexibility. We think he’ll be a major impact player for us is we are allowed to play this year.
GoldandBlack.com: Where do you play him?
Spagnolo: At end. We’re a 3-4-based team. He plays our weak side d-end. When we play a four-man front, he plays some three-tech, some d-end, as well.
GoldandBlack.com: Does he play any offense?
Spagnolo: Nobody plays both ways for us. He could play tight end. I had Power Five schools tell me they wanted him as a left tackle.
GoldandBlack.com: What type of school is Iona Prep?
Spagnolo: It’s a grades 9-12 all-boys school. About 850 boys. In New York, we play in what's called the New York Catholic High School Football League.
GoldandBlack.com: What’s the quality of football?
Spagnolo: The Catholic School League consists of the five boroughs and Westchester County—where Iona Prep is in New Rochelle, N.Y.—and Long Island. There are three divisions, an A, AA and AAA division. We are in the AAA division, which is the highest division. It's considered the best league from the George Washington to Camden. We are starting to play the New Jersey Catholic schools. We beat Pope John last year, a lower-end Jersey Catholic school. Their reputation definitely is higher than ours.
GoldandBlack.com: Does he play any other sports?
Spagnolo: Not really. He threw the javelin a little bit. Played volleyball as a freshman. He played basketball a little growing up. Our kids kind of specialize, unfortunately, in 2020.
GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he'll have a chance to play right away at Purdue, and do think he’ll try to enroll early?
Spagnolo: He probably will not come early. Our school typically hasn't allowed that in the past. I don't know if he’s a redshirt kid or not. Coach (Bob) Diaco (Purdue defensive coordinator) isn’t sure yet. He’s a kid that’s still learning the game, still learning the position. Like I said, he was a converted quarterback. He didn’t put his hand on the ground until his sophomore year. Last year was his first year of playing varsity d-line. He still is at the tip of the iceberg with his potential.
Story continues below photo
GoldandBlack.com: Why Purdue?
Spagnolo: The engineering program. He’s very serious about getting into the engineering program. Purdue has been aggressively recruiting him since last November, so he appreciates the loyalty before he kind of exploded onto the scene this year. He also has a ton of New York City friends that have recently committed. I think three or four New York City kids now are at Purdue. So, the pipeline has kind of opened up for New York City kids to head out to Indiana. Purdue is definitely active in New York City and the lower New York area. We know Tirek (Murphy) well. We played Christ the King last year. He and Khordae have known each other for years from youth sports.
GoldandBlack.com: New Rochelle was at the epicenter for the pandemic, right?
Spagnolo: We were literally 1.4, miles away from the actual origin-containing zone. I guess a Jewish family contracted it. They were in China. And they went to synagogue. Next thing you know, there was 50-60 people who had it. Our school stayed open as long as it could. They closed the doors. We have been doing cyber learning online ever since.
GoldandBlack.com: How do you see this pandemic impacting recruiting?
Spagnolo: I think more kids will commit this spring and summer. Think about it. You are an 18-year old kid and you got your three Power Five offers. And those schools each have one spot left for your position, and there are not going to be any more camps. So, there's not gonna be any time to see each other between now and the start of the season. I think these classes are gonna fill up pretty soon. Khordae had over 30 offers. He didn’t want to pass up good opportunities knowing the doors are gonna close really fast once they announce that these colleges aren’t gonna have July camps. You know every kid's going to commit.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.