Iowa will travel to West Lafayette to take on the Boilermakers in what has become a rare noon kick-off. Some quick facts and notes on the yearly match-up of the two B1G West Teams:

- The Boilermakers lead the All-Time Series 50-39-3. Purdue has won 29 of their 50 wins at Ross-Ade Stadium.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Purdue beat the #2 Hawkeyes 24 to 7.

Iowa transfers, Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr have combined for 1,075 yards from scrimmage this season. More than the two combined for during their entire 2021 season at Iowa.