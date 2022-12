Just a couple of hours before Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm and Purdue AD Mike Bobinski's scheduled Citrus Bowl press conference, the news of the Louisville head coaching position opening broke.

That news has caused a stir in the Purdue world as Jeff Brohm nearly left for his alma mater in 2018 and will be linked to the Cardinals' opening again.

The press conference went on as planned, but with the elephant in the room. I had a few takeaways from listening to Brohm and Bobinski speak to the media.