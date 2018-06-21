For a while there, it looked like Isaiah Thompson might have lost both his spring and summer to the ankle injury he suffered in the spring, especially once ligament damage was discovered in addition to the broken bone.

"I was shocked to know I wasn't going to have to have surgery," Thompson said.

Now, he's relieved.

After doctors decided he could simply lay out and heal instead of going under the knife, the Purdue Class of 2019 recruit was back on the floor playing full speed, or something close to it, Thursday morning at Boilermaker team camp.