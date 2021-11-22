It's game on for Old Oaken Bucket after COVID cancelled last year's game

After a one-year hiatus, the Old Oaken Bucket game is back.

"Rivalry games are great, and we're excited to get this one underway," said Jeff Brohm.

Last year's scheduled meeting between Purdue and Indiana was called off not once, but twice, due to COVID issues within both programs. The rivalry will resume Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The schools are headed in opposite directions. Indiana (2-9 overall; 0-8 Big Ten) has lost seven in a row and is in peril of going winless in the Big Ten for the first time since 2011. This after going 6-2 in 2020 (Outback Bowl) and 8-5 in 2019 (Gator Bowl).

Purdue (7-4 overall; 5-3 Big Ten) already is bowl eligible with a chance to notch an eighth win in the regular season for the first time since 2006. The game also is a chance for the Boilermakers to win back the Old Oaken Bucket, which it lost to IU 44-41 in double overtime the last time the schools met in 2019.

"It's something that we want to take a lot of pride in and make sure that not only do we work hard to get the Bucket back, but it's the last home game for seniors," said Brohm. "We want to make sure they go out on the right note. They've put a lot of hard work in and they've gone through a lot of good times and adversity and handled it in the right way, so we just want to make sure we end on a positive note and try to play the best football that we possibly can."

Purdue will honor its seniors on Saturday, though some of them could return for an extra COVID year.

"They're a big part of why we've won," said Brohm. "They're a big part of not only their performance but their leadership, their unselfishness. They've been great teammates."

Wideout Jackson Anthrop, guard Tyler Witt and offensive tackle Greg Long are super seniors who will be finished with their eligibility. (Linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki is a super senior who has missed the season with injury.) Fifth-year and true seniors could come back in 2022.

There also is a chance this could be the final game in Ross-Ade Stadium for wideout David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis, who as juniors are eligible to declare for the NFL draft. Each projects as a draft pick in 2022, with Karlaftis tabbed by most pundits to be a first-round selection.

"Well, I'll let them speak for themselves," said Brohm. "They've done a great job for us since the day they got here. They make a lot of plays. They're great ambassadors for the program. They represent Purdue in the right way. They're tremendous teammates.

"We're very proud of their performance to this date, and I think they have a bright future, and we'll support them in any decision they make."

Their decisions can wait. For now, the focus for Brohm and Purdue is Indiana.

"I think it's a great game to play," said Brohm. "You want to play rivalry games. I think it, like I said, means a lot to your players, the fan base, all the people within the state that take pride in supporting their team. They're a lot of fun. The buildup is great. The competition level normally rises up every year, and it's always a close, tough, physical game that whoever plays the best and is the most efficient wins, and it gives the fans so-called bragging rights beyond that.

"I just think it draws a lot of interest, and they're great to have, football, basketball, you name it, every sport. It's great for the fan base."