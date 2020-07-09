MORE: Ten-game, Big Ten-only schedule seems likely for 2020

It’s official: The Big Ten will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule in 2020.

"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," a statement from the Big Ten read.

GoldandBlack.com reported the likelihood of this move on Wednesday.

The move to a league-only schedule is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has enveloped the nation and beyond.

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports," a statement said. "Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."

College sports are threatened by the pandemic, causing schools to find a way still to play football this fall despite the challenge of keeping players and support staff safe and healthy.

One way to do that: Keep play within your family. Big Ten schools can all follow similar health protocols, avoiding the need to play schools from other leagues that may not have similar standards or procedures.

That means the Big Ten is punting its non-conference games. Each member institution plays three each season. Among the marquee non-league games involving Big Ten schools that were on tap for 2020: Ohio State at Oregon; Michigan at Washington; Penn State at Virginia Tech, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin in Green Bay; Miami (Fla.) at Michigan State.

Purdue was slated to play host to Memphis and Air Force, while traveling to Boston College.

How will non-league opponents scheduled to play Big Ten teams in 2020 be appeased?

“I don’t know,” a Power Five head coach told GoldandBlack.com on Wednesday. “It’s a tough situation now. Financially, everyone is strapped. I've also heard conversations that maybe the Group of Five schools are going to have this same approach of playing only conference games. So, if they do that, that kind of eases it.

"I mean, they rely on our check to get part of their budget, so I hate that form, you know, so, but I don't know the answer to that. There may be future contracts maybe. I don't know."

Big Ten schools already schedule nine league games. Schools in the West Division are slated to play four Big Ten home games and five on the road in 2020. East Division schools are scheduled for five Big Ten home games and four on the road. With the addition of a 10th conference game, look for West schools to add a Big Ten home game, and East schools to add a Big Ten road game. Then, all schools will have five home and away games in 2020.