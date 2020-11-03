Purdue's game at Wisconsin this Saturday, Nov. 7, has been cancelled, according to an announcement by Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Wisconsin instituted a seven-day pause last Wednesday to help contain a COVID-19 outbreak that includes head coach Paul Chryst as a confirmed case. Wisconsin's Rivals.com site reports that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf also have the virus through sourced reporting. The earliest Chryst could be back to the office is Nov. 5.

Tuesday, Wisconsin reported 27 active cases, 15 student-athletes and 12 staff

Wisconsin fell into the “orange/red” designation of the Big Ten protocol which required enhanced preventative measures but not an automatic cancellation of practices and games. No word on if Wisconsin's increase positive tests has put them into the “red/red” category.

That led to the cancellation of the Badgers' game at Nebraska last Saturday. Now, Wisconsin--which opened the season with a 45-7 win vs. Illinois--will miss a second game.

The Big Ten has said that cancelled games will be deemed a "no contest" and won't be made up. Because of its late start to the 2020 season, the Big Ten was unable to build-in off weeks to accommodate make-up games. The league began play Oct. 23-24 and is slated to play each weekend--nine games in nine weeks--until Dec. 18-19.

Speaking to ESPN’s College GameDay last Saturday, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said the program is up 22 cases (12 players and 10 staff), an increase of seven cases from the update the program gave last Thursday.

“We’re still having additions in our cases and that’s something we’ve got to get our arms around and control,” Alvarez said.

Wisconsin is slated to return to practices on Wednesday and would have had just three days of on-field practices before its scheduled November 7 game against Purdue.

The state of Wisconsin reported 5,096 new COVID-19 cases last Friday, the second highest total of the pandemic, and 24 deaths.

Purdue already has had to deal with COVID-19. Boilermaker head coach Jeff Brohm became the first Big Ten coach to be infected last month, with the school announcing an initial positive on Oct. 18. He missed the Boilermakers' season-opening 24-20 win vs. Iowa. Brohm emerged from a 10-day isolation on Oct. 28 and worked the sideline during Purdue's 31-24 victory at Illinois on Saturday.

Story continues below Tweet

