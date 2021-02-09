It's official: Purdue will play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in 2021
#FriendlyConfines 🐻 #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/9plWiSy2TP— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 9, 2021
Move over, Chicago Cubs. The "Friendly Confines" of Wrigley Field will play host to Purdue football in 2021.
The Purdue athletic department announced today that the Boilermakers will play Northwestern in Wrigley Field on November 20, 2021, in what is a "home" game for the Wildcats. This confirms a report last Friday by ESPN.com.
Northwestern was supposed to play Wisconsin at Wrigley in 2020 before the schedules changed due to the pandemic.
Northwestern played Illinois in Wrigley Field in 2010. The iconic Cubs venue was home to the Chicago Bears from 1921-70.
🚨 2021 Schedule Update 🚨 #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/zRkqDRFFo4— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 5, 2021
