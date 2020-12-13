It's game on for Purdue.

The Big Ten announced the matchups for "Champions Week" today, and it was revealed that Purdue will play this Friday at Indiana (6-1). The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on BTN.

The Boilermakers (2-4) will get a chance to end a four-game losing streak and finish what has been a disappointing season with a victory. Purdue's last win? It came way back on Halloween in Champaign, Ill. Purdue also will try to win back the Old Oaken Bucket, which the Hoosiers seized with a double OT win last year in West Lafayette.



After Purdue and Indiana mutually agreed to cancel last week’s Old Oaken Bucket clash due to COVID-19 issues for both schools, the likelihood of the Boilermakers playing again seemed murky. It was the second Purdue game cancelled in 2020, as the Boilermakers’ visit to Wisconsin was scrubbed after the Badgers suffered a COVID outbreak.

But, Purdue’s roster will be fortified enough to play one more time.

The season started amid great promise for the Boilermakers with a home win vs. Iowa and a victory at Illinois. But Purdue subsequently lost to Northwestern, at Minnesota, vs. Rutgers and vs. Nebraska. Most pundits felt this was an advantageous schedule. But the Boilermakers were unable to capitalize.

This final game will give the program a chance to finish this tumultuous season with a taste of success.