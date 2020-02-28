Injuries hit Purdue hard last season. And no position felt it more than quarterback.

The Boilermakers saw season-opening starter Elijah Sindelar lost for the year with a shoulder injury suffered in the fourth game of the season. Then, backup Jack Plummer was shelved with an ankle injury incurred vs. Nebraska in the ninth game of the year. And during the season, the staff saw No. 3 man Nick Sipe retire from football because of back issues. That left Purdue with walk-on Aidan O'Connell--who began the season as the No. 4 man on the depth chart--as the starter for the final three games.

This spring, it's all about Plummer and O'Connell, who are competing to be the No. 1 man.



"I think it has been pretty good," said Purdue co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm. "The veteran guys who have played have done a really good job. I feel really good about the top two guys, executing the offense, knowing what they are doing."

Plummer showed a solid arm and the ability to extend plays with his feet in six starts in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, completing 59.8 percent of his passes (144-of-241) for 1,603 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran 62 times for 56 yards.

O’Connell hit 62.8 percent of his passes (103-of-164) for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and four picks. He led game-winning drives vs. Nebraska and Northwestern, showing calm and moxie. The junior isn't a great athlete, but O'Connell has a good arm and is accurate. He also has pocket presence.

"(Aidan is) growing every day because he’s getting more reps, more reps," said Brohm. "I think him getting to play those three games, you saw him spike up and how much better he got as the games went on getting those live reps. Trying to get him in some more athletic situations, see him move around. You don't have to be Michael Vick out there. But the Tom Brady stuff where you can slide in the pocket and find ways to move and be athletic within the pocket and be able to get the ball out. We will be working on those things."

Story continues below video

