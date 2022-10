The big pass plays were unrelenting.

39 yards ...



37 yards ...



45 yards ...



64 yards ...



72 yards ...



On and on it went last Saturday night in Ross-Ade Stadium, as Purdue got beat for what felt like a season's worth of deep balls in one game by Nebraska.

"We allow wide open touchdowns," said an exasperated Jeff Brohm in the postgame. "It can't happen."