The Purdue offense is hardly recognizable ... in a good way.

Back in September, yards and points were difficult to come by. Aside from a game at moribund UConn in which the Boilermakers produced 49 points and 562 yards, Purdue averaged 18.7 points and 353.7 yards vs. Oregon State, Notre Dame and Illinois that first month of 2021.



Since then, Purdue is averaging 24.8 points and 421.3 yards (see chart below). The big reason for the offense coming to life is no secret: Aidan O'Connell became the starting quarterback, beginning with the fifth game of the season at home vs. Minnesota on Oct. 2.

