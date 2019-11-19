J.C. offensive lineman locks in Purdue official visit after landing offer
Purdue's looking for immediate help, once again, on the offensive line, from the graduate transfer and junior college markets alike.
From the latter, this past weekend it offered Chicagoan and Eastern Illinois bounce-back Johari Branch after offensive line coach Dale Williams traveled to Kansas during the bye weekend to visit his Independence Community College.
"They need someone to come and play right now," said Branch, who attended Phillips High School In Chicago, before starting his college career at EIU. "The best five play. And the coaches believe I have a strong chance to earning a spot in that five."
The 6-foot-3, 300-plus-pound offensive guard is eligible to enroll in January and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
