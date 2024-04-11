After leading his team to a Class 2A state championship incoming freshman Jack Benter was named an Indiana All-Star on Thursday. He is one of five players on the 13-man senior team that has participated in a state finals in his career and he is joined by incoming preferred Walk-on Aaron Fine of Noblesville.

Here is the full list:

Isaac Andrews - Wapahani

Jack Benter - Brownstown Central

Flory Bidunga - Kokomo

Trey Buchanan - Westfield

Micah Davis - Franklin Community

Aaron Fine - Noblesville

Keenan Garner - Fishers

Evan Haywood - Brebeuf Jesuit

Jack Miller - Scottsburg

Tyler Parrish - Chesterton

Karson Rogers - Kokomo

Tucker Tornatta - Evansville Memorial

K.J. Windham - Ben Davis

John Peckinpaugh of Kokomo has been named head coach of the 2024 boys' All-Stars. He will be assisted by Brandon Hoffman of Silver Creek and Josh Thompson of Barr-Reeve. Peckinpaugh is 69-17 in three seasons at Kokomo and 91-41 in five seasons as a high school head coach, including two seasons at Noblesville.

While Mr. Basketball was not named here and Benter is under consideration, the heavy favorite is Kokomo's Bidunga. The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 5 at Kokomo. The first game against Kentucky will be June 7 at Lexington Catholic High School. The final game against Kentucky will be June 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Purdue is likely to see several of these players as future opponents, as Windham is headed to Northwestern, Buchanan to Iowa, Haywood to Butler, and Davis to Eastern Kentucky.