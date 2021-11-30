Purdue QB Jack Plummer has entered the portal

Purdue redshirt junior quarterback Jack Plummer announced today he has entered the transfer portal.

Plummer won the starting job entering 2021 but was replaced as the No. 1 quarterback after four games by Aidan O'Connell.



Plummer started the final three games of 2020 after O'Connell was injured. Plummer also started six games in 2019 when Elijah Sindelar was injured.



Plummer completed 64 percent of his passes (319-of-492) at Purdue for 3,405 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, making 13 starts.



The 6-5, 215-pound Gilbert, Ariz., native arrived at Purdue as a three-star recruit in 2018. He will have two years of eligibility.

This thins Purdue quarterback depth chart. O'Connell is eligible to return for an extra "COVID" year of eligibility, but he hasn't made his intentions known yet. Fellow fifth-year senior Austin Burton--a UCLA transfer--also could return, but his future is unknown. The roster also includes redshirt freshman Michael Alaimo and will welcome four-star prospect Brady Allen in January.

