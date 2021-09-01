Jack Plummer is a cool customer. How cool? When he was told he would be Purdue's season-opening starting quarterback in August, Plummer didn't bother phoning or texting anyone with the news. No big whoop.



"I don't even know," fessed Plummer when asked who he had contacted to give the news. "I don't even know if I told my parents, honestly. It was early in the morning (when I was told), had an early morning lift, went home and took a nap, I think. I think I told my roommates."