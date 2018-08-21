GoldandBlack.com

In a underlying way, JaMarcus Shephard and Jackson Anthrop are at odds.

Shephard, Purdue's wide receivers coach, sees his objective being to recruit talent enough to push Anthrop, a sophomore who led the Boilermakers in receptions last season, into the background.

And every year it'll be Anthrop's job to essentially show the world with his play that Shephard's not going to succeed any time soon.

"I've been telling him for a year, 'I got somebody coming in to take your spot,'" Shephard said. "He just consistently comes out here and battles."

Just one year ago, Shephard believed he could easily pinpoint the one player in his position room who maybe didn't look like a Big Ten football player. Had he been asked in the summer of 2017, Shepard would've immediately pointed to Anthrop, then freshman, and doubted his ability to thrive on this roster, let alone be a trusted target.

"I was very concerned initially early on whether or not Jackson would be able to contribute to our football team," Shephard said.

So, Shephard did the one thing any receivers coach with the strong recruiting reputation the 35-year-old assistant already had earned in college coaching circles would do. He tried to recruit over the players he inherited, Anthrop very much included.

Enter junior college transfers Terry Wright and Isaac Zico, and freshman KeyRon Catlett, along with Tyler Hamilton, a commitment inherited from the prior staff. (And don't forget Notre Dame graduate transfer Corey Holmes, who was brought in, too.)

In his mind, Shephard had solved the problem of having to play a perceived small, slow and untested freshman receiver like Anthrop.

"If all of those four got on a line right now and raced, there's no question Jackson would be last," Shephard said. "If we got in the weight room and lifted, (Anthrop) would be the weakest one of the group. If we got into a drill where we had to show change of direction, (Anthrop) would be the slowest one. Nah, not always but initially that was my thought on Jackson."

The five new wide receivers Purdue brought in for Year 1 under Jeff Brohm and his staff combined to catch 36 passes last season, 29 of them by Wright, all while Anthrop totaled a team-high 47 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

"After you put in the time and the work, it's the best thing in the world to be rewarded with a spot," Anthrop said. "I also think one of the hardest things to do is to keep that spot. When something is given to you, you fight like hell to never let it go."