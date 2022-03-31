Jackson Anthrop knows it 'just takes one team to give you a chance'
Jackson Anthrop is just looking for an opportunity from an NFL team, just like the one Purdue gave him way back in 2016.
"It just takes one team to give you a chance, …” said Anthrop. “I'm hoping and I'm praying.”
Anthrop may have opened some eyes with his performance in Purdue’s recent Pro Day. He performed well, running a 4.68 40-yard dash, a 4.26 shuttle and 6.96 three-cone drill. Anthrop also notched a 31-foot vertical jump and 9-foot, 1-inch broad jump. And he excelled running routes and catching the ball.
