Jacob Wahlberg is intent on being a middle linebacker. And that's exactly where Purdue plans to play the 6-3, 215-pound Wahlberg.

The Norton Shores, Mich., native originally committed to Western Michigan but flipped to Purdue in December. The problem: Purdue was out of scholarships. So, Wahlberg is "blue shirting." He will arrive in West Lafayette in June with the Class of 2019, but he won't go on scholarship until August--and then his scholarship will count toward the Class of 2020.

"As soon as August 1st hits, I will be on scholarship," he said. "I made my decision late, I flipped so late. Originally, I had it down to Western and Purdue. Last June, I made a conservative decision to stay close to home. But I couldn’t turn down an opportunity to play in the Big Ten under (Purdue defensive coordinator) Nick Holt.

Wahlberg helped lead Mona Shores High to the Division 2 state finals in 2018. A three-year starter, he finished his senior season with 97 tackles (65 solo) with three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked PAT.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Wahlberg for an Entrance Interview.